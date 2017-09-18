Minot Man Arrested After Reports of a Child Eating from a Trash Can

They found 31-one-year-old Cory Walhood allegedly too drunk to care for the children

MINOT, ND — A Minot man is accused of being too drunk to care for the four children in his house.

Officers responded on August 25 after a report of a child eating out of a trash can.

They found 31-one-year-old Cory Walhood allegedly too drunk to care for the children.

They ranged in age from 2 years to 12 years old.

Walhood faces a felony child neglect charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

He’s set to appear in court next Monday.