NDSU LB Nick DeLuca out for Saturday’s Game with Meniscus Injury

There is no timetable for DeLuca's return
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State will have to play without senior linebacker Nick DeLuca for the second consecutive game this weekend.

Bison head coach Chris Klieman announced that DeLuca tore his meniscus, which is what kept him out of the game against Eastern Washington.

“We’re optimistic that he’s going to play at some point,” Klieman said. “He’s not going to play this week. But at some point in the future, whether that’s two weeks or whether that’s four weeks, we’re at least optimistic. Each week, each day we’ll find out a little bit more on how he can do after running and stuff.”

The Bison are at home against Robert Morris this Saturday, before conference play begins on September 30.

