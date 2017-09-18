Special Guests Stop by Discovery Middle School to Teach Life Lessons About War

The students are currently reading the short story "Stop the Sun" about a boy's feelings about his father who is suffering from PTSD after the Vietnam War

FARGO, ND — Eighth graders at Discovery Middle School are learning from Vietnam Veterans about their experiences.

The veterans say that war is very different today than it was when they were in Vietnam.

But they say it is still important for students to know their history.

“They need to know truth. There is a lot of suffering involved with war. A lot of heroism that takes place,” said Vietnam Veteran Joe Wallevand. “These are the things we want to remember and the other things are things we cannot forget.”

Aside from teaching the students about their experiences, they helped them learn proper American flag etiquette.