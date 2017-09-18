Sundog Block Party For United Way

Get some fresh air, sunshine, and lunch, all to help raise money for homelessness relief.

As the days flip forward and the weather cools down, it’s plain with the official start of autumn on Friday we need to enjoy our time outdoors while we still can, before the snow flies. But for the chronically homeless in the Red River Valley region, time spent out of doors can be a cruel irony.

That’s part of why Sundog is joining forces with the United Way of Cass-Clay to hold its second annual Block Party this Wednesday. You can gather with friends at Rabanus Park in south Fargo September 20th from 11 to 2, and for five dollars you get a burger or brat lunch, a chance at a raffle with an Apple Watch or Staycation package, and best of all, you’ll be contributing to the United Way’s new program that helps the chronically homeless get the help with housing they need.

Watch as The United Way’s Kristina Hein and Sundog’s Tiffaney Holm sit down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk live in-studio about the Block Party and why your picnic in the park could make a huge difference for someone right here in our community.