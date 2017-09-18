Thompson’s Overby Grabs HS Play of the Week

Overby made a touchdown catch to earn the most votes in the DJ Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week
Keith Albertson

THOMPSON, N.D. — Hayden Overby is the winner of the DJ Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

Overby made a great touchdown snag before an acrobatic play to keep his feet in bounds for Thompson.

The play beat out a touchdown run from Fargo North, receiving the most combined votes between the Twitter poll and the KVRR.com poll.

American Family Insurance Play of the Week brought to you by D.J. Colter and Ken Kraft. Follow them on Twitter @DJColterAgency.

