Thompson’s Overby Grabs HS Play of the Week

Overby made a touchdown catch to earn the most votes in the DJ Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week

THOMPSON, N.D. — Hayden Overby is the winner of the DJ Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

Overby made a great touchdown snag before an acrobatic play to keep his feet in bounds for Thompson.

The play beat out a touchdown run from Fargo North, receiving the most combined votes between the Twitter poll and the KVRR.com poll.

