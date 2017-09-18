Two Top Executives Leaving Equifax in the Midst of Massive Data Breach

The company said its chief information officer and chief security officer are leaving immediately

NATIONAL — The fallout over the Equifax data breach continues after two of the company’s top executives leave in the middle of the chaos.

Company officials said the chief information officer and chief security officer are leaving immediately.

Equifax is facing several class-action lawsuits, inquiries and Congressional investigations.

The breach included much of the personal information of 143 million Americans.

Officials with the FTC says scammers are calling people, pretending to be from Equifax, but the company is not calling people.

They don’t want people to fall for the calls or email scams and give out personal information.