USD’s Streveler Stifles Fighting Hawks Defense

QB Chris Streveler accounted for over 300 yards of offense against UND.

VERMILLION, S.D. — One of the keys for the Hawks to come out victorious Saturday’s match up was to shut down quarterback Chris Streveler. Unfortunately, that was not the case though as Streveler rushed for more than 60 yards and put another 290 through the air.

The Hawks’ defense was just no match for him as the entire South Dakota offense went for 400 yards in the first half alone.

“He’s obviously a running threat. We thought he was their best running back, even though he’s their quarterback,” Safety Cole Reyes said. “He threw some nice passes today. The way he leads that offense and keeps it going, he does it really well. He’s just a tough guy to bring down. He’s the full package at quarterback.”

Players say they’ve got to do better.

“He’s a really good athlete. He’s a big athlete, but I don’t think he’s what beat us,” Linebacker Jake Disterhaupt said. “He’s a great quarterback, but we’ll probably find better down the road. He’s a really good running back. He’s heavy and he runs downhill, and I tip my hat to him for sure. But it’s still just us. We’ve got to look in the mirror and find out how we can better ourselves.”

Head Coach Bubba Schweigert agrees.

“We’ve got to fit the run better, and we’ve got to tackle better, and that’s what we’re going to challenge our guys to do as we prepare for our next game,” Schweigert said. “This is about moving forward one game at a time. If you’re going to put it on the back of your shirt, you’ve got to believe it. So, we’ve got to learn from today. We’re not going to flush it down the toilet. We’ve got to learn from this experience. We’ve got to get back to work tomorrow and get better because we start our conference schedule next week.”

UND’s defense has shown the ability to stifle an opponent, shutting out Missouri State last weekend. But we’ll see which defense is the Hawks true colors as they open up conference play against Montana State on Saturday.