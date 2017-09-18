Zimmer unsure when Bradford will be ready to go

The Vikings coach says Bradford will play when he's ready
Keith Albertson

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings offense did not fare well without Sam Bradford at quarterback.

Head coach Mike Zimmer is not prepared to say if Bradford will play this weekend against Tampa Bay.

“He feels better today,” Zimmer said of Bradford. “I anticipate that when he’s ready to practice and when he’s ready to play, he’ll play. Honestly, I don’t have a crystal ball. I know you guys want to ask me about all of these things, but I don’t have a crystal ball.”

Case Keenum threw for 167 yards on 20-of-37 passing as Bradford’s replacement.

