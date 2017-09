F-M Organization Considering Entering Bid for New Amazon Headquarters

Could the Red River Valley be the place for the next headquarters?

FARGO, ND — At the beginning of September, Amazon announced it wants a second home outside of its headquarters in Seattle.

They are looking for a place with a million people, a diverse population and 50,000 jobs to fill.

Could the Red River Valley be the place for the next headquarters?

According to James Gartin with the Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation, entering the sweepstakes could be worth a try!

More than 100 cities are looking to be the next hot spot, but he thinks positive things could come for the Red River Valley by entering.