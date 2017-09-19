Fargo Police Department, Applebee’s Team Up to Raise Money for ND Special Olympics

FARGO, ND — Members of the Fargo Police Department are taking a break from their day-to-day work to help serve customers at local Applebee’s restaurants.

The officers’ goal is to raise money for the North Dakota Special Olympics as part of the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser.

One-hundred percent of the tips earned tonight and tomorrow night will go towards the Special Olympics.

Fargo Police Sergeant Kevin Pallas said being a part of this national fundraiser is truly rewarding.

“We serve in some capacity as law enforcement, but to be able to help in this capacity with an organization that does so much for so many people, it’s just an extra blessing,” Pallas said.

The Tip-A-Cop fundraiser will also take place tomorrow from 5-9 p.m.

If you cannot attend but would still like to make a donation, you can do so by visiting the North Dakota Special Olympics website.