Fargo Police Looking for Candidates for Explorer Program

Police officers said those in the program will have the opportunity to do exactly what police officers get to do on a day to day basis

FARGO, ND — If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, the Fargo Police Department may have the perfect opportunity for you.

The Police Explorers program gives people ages 14-20 the chance to shadow officers out in the field.

“Every police officer has to do reports, so they have to have very good communication skills,” said Fargo Police Officer Vince Kempf. “There’s an aspect of physical courage. You will be placed as a police officer in situations that most people try to avoid.”

If you have these qualities, you may want to consider being a Fargo Police Explorer.

Police officers said those in the program will have the opportunity to do exactly what police officers get to do on a day to day basis.

“Work crime scenes like they see on CSI,” Kempf explained. “They’ll be able to make traffic stops. They will have opportunities to see what our SWAT team is about.”

For Officer Kempf, being able to shadow law officials when he was growing up convinced him to pursue it as a career.

“I didn’t even consider it and a good friend of mine was a police officer here in Fargo and I did a ride along and then I did another one and I said ‘hey this is a lot more fun then what I was doing’ and that’s how I got hooked,” Kempf said.

The length and specific lessons being taught in the program are still being designed.

Officers said they’ll look to their Explorers to help plan the course.

If you’re interested in participating in the program or would like more information, contact Lt. George Vinson, gvinson@fargond.gov or call 701-476-4092.