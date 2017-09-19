FMWF Chamber Celebrates 2017 Accomplishments, Young Entrepreneurs Program

More than 600 people attended the event, which also honored a 2017 Legacy Leader

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber has a lot to celebrate this year, and much to look forward to next year.

They held their seventh annual meeting to discuss the Chamber’s accomplishments within the Young Entrepreneurs Program and actions they’ve inspired within the Minnesota and North Dakota legislatures.

The Chamber chose Bernie Dardis as this year’s recipient of the award.

“Bernie’s been on our board for seven years,” said Chamber President Craig Whitney. “He’s been very active in the Fargo-Moorhead, West Fargo community for years. He’s been with Indigo Signs, he’s been a true leader of the metro and he deserves it more than anybody and our board was happy to give it to him this year.”

Whitney says next year they hope to grow even more as an organization within the business community.