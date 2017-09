Frontier Airlines Offering $39 Fares to Denver at Hector International

The company left Hector in 2015 after two years of flights to Denver.

FARGO, ND — If you’ve ever thought about visiting Denver you’ll want to take advantage of this deal.

Frontier Airlines has announced one-way flights for as low as $39 nonstop from Hector International Airport in Fargo to Denver.

The low-cost flights are on sale now and will launch on May 15 as the airline resumes service in Fargo.

To get the low rate, you must book by 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Frontier has also extended its schedule through August 11.