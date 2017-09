Governors Burgum and Dayton Agree to Meet on F-M Diversion Project

The two governors talked over the phone to quote "to try to find a path forward'' for the $2.2 billion project

REGIONAL — Governors Doug Burgum and Mark Dayton have agreed to discuss ways to restart the F-M flood diversion project.

The two governors talked over the phone to quote “to try to find a path forward” for the $2.2 billion project.

The 30-mile channel has been approved by Congress and work had begun but a federal judge from Minnesota halted all construction because the project does not have the necessary permits.