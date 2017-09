K9 Team Helps Make Arrest on Runaway Suspect

Police stopped a car for speeding in the 300 block of 70th Avenue North around 2 a.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man who fled a traffic stop in Moorhead was tracked down by a K9.

They say 47-year-old Cory Stevens ran into a wooded area.

K9 Argo quickly tracked Stevens down and officers made the arrest.

He was wanted on a drug warrant and now faces an additional charge of fleeing police.