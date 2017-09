Moorhead Police Searching for Runaway Teen

Her family asks that if you spot her, contact police

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police in Moorhead hope you can help them track down a runaway teen.

Shelby Penner, 15, left her south Moorhead home during the early morning hours of September 15.

There have been sightings of her in the metro with allegations that she may have colored her hair dark brown or black.

Her family asks that if you spot her, contact police.