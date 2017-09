North Forces Draw with West Fargo in Lightning-Shortened Game

West Fargo was 8-0-0 in EDC play, Fargo North was 0-8-0.

FARGO, N.D. — It’s not quite a story of David and Goliath, but it’s still an upset.

Fargo North, which had lost every game in EDC play all season, forced a draw against West Fargo.

The Packers were 8-0-0 in the EDC heading into the matchup that was shortened by lightning.