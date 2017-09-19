Online Petition Asking to Retire Burnsville Teen’s Jersey Number in Honor

It was also the number worn by a Burnsville baseball player who died in 2014

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — An online petition has been started to retire the jersey number of a high school athlete found dead at NDSU on Sunday.

Devin Delaney was a senior at Burnsville High School where he was a well-loved lacrosse and hockey player.

He wore the number “6” in both sports.

It was also the number worn by a Burnsville baseball player who died in 2014.

One supporter wrote that retiring the number “is a small thing that can be done to honor these young men.”

An attorney for the family doesn’t expect the cause of Devin’s death to be released for a month.

His funeral will be held Monday in Prior Lake.