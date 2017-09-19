Online Petition Asking to Retire Burnsville Teen’s Jersey Number in Honor It was also the number worn by a Burnsville baseball player who died in 2014 September 19, 2017 TJ Nelson BURNSVILLE, Minn. — An online petition has been started to retire the jersey number of a high school athlete found dead at NDSU on Sunday. Devin Delaney was a senior at Burnsville High School where he was a well-loved lacrosse and hockey player. He wore the number “6” in both sports. It was also the number worn by a Burnsville baseball player who died in 2014. One supporter wrote that retiring the number “is a small thing that can be done to honor these young men.” An attorney for the family doesn’t expect the cause of Devin’s death to be released for a month. His funeral will be held Monday in Prior Lake. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Werner’s Clutch Free Throws Lead NDSU to 4-0... Fargo Man Dies After Being Hit by BNSF Train Family of Justine Damond Sets Up Memorial Fund Former NDSU Basketball Star Hits the Gridiron