Senator Franken Says Latest Health Care Proposal is Worse than Previous Plan

The development comes as the GOP has revived its partisan attack on Obamacare

NATIONAL — A bipartisan attempt at shoring up the Affordable Care Act is officially over in the Senate.

The development comes as the GOP has revived its partisan attack on Obamacare, with Senate leaders and President Trump pushing repeal and replace legislation.

Senator Franken is blasting the latest attempt by the GOP to replace Obamacare and calls the “Graham-Cassidy” bill worse than one Republicans offered earlier this year.

“No one, no one, no one, no one should be denied life-saving care because they don’t have the money,” Sen. Franken said.

Republicans are aiming to vote by the end of the month before Democrats’ ability to filibuster legislation kicks in.