Sprinkler System Helps Firefighters Keep Fargo Garage Fire Under Control

FARGO, ND — A fire sprinkler system has helped fight a second fire in the same neighborhood in eight days.

Fargo firefighters responded to a garage fire in a row building with eight homes at 4648 44th Avenue South in the noon hour Monday.

Crews arrived to find a fire sprinkler had gone off and was keeping the fire in check until they were able to completely put it out.

The fire appeared to have started on a stovetop in the garage and it didn’t spread into the house.

Damage is estimated at $8,000 to the building and contents.

Just a week before, a sprinkler snuffed out a deck fire at a nearby apartment building.