App of the Week: Dr. Cleaner

Cleans up on your smartphone. Now for an app for your kid's bedroom...

It’s fall, which means aside from the constant litter of falling leaves, we’ll also be making quite a mess on our smartphones with incessant selfies of us posing in front of colorful autumn foliage.

Clean up your duplicates with Francie Black in this week’s App of the Week. It’ll leave you that much more time for sipping your pumpkin latte.