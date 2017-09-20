Ashley, ND Town of the Week 9/19/17

You Might Like
Business Leaders Learn to Be Innovative With a Shrinking Available Workforce
FARGO, N.D. -- The Governor's Workforce and HR Conference kicked off at the Holiday Inn in Fargo. Business leaders are learning how they can get the most from a shrinking available workforce. Topics covered…
Fargo Police Officer Says Helping a Homeless Man Was Just a Part of Job
FARGO, ND -- Officer Dirk Thiedeman's parents visited recently and each had their own comments to make when they did a ride along with their son. "My dad made the comment of 'wow,…
Moorhead Police: Tom Bearson Homicide Case Remains Active
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Today marks three years since NDSU student Tom Bearson went missing after leaving a party south of campus. Although three years have passed, the Moorhead Police Department said the investigation is…