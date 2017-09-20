Bison Volleyball Gearing up for Summit League Play

The Bison will be in South Dakota to face USD and SDSU this weekend.

FARGO, N.D. — Fresh off a 3-0 road stand in Florida last weekend, NDSU volleyball is getting ready for conference play.

The squad opens things up in South Dakota, trying to expand their five-match winning streak.

Interim head coach Jennifer Lopez says she’s impressed with how much this team has grown since the beginning of the season, and now it’s just about building up more experience.

“Right now, I’m really happy with where we’re at,” Lopez said. “We’ve still got a long way to go for us to continue to get better and continue to develop. That’s what we hope to do throughout conference play to then prepare us for postseason action. Where we’re at right now is in a really good spot. We just need to continue to push and get better.”

The Bison will be in Vermillion, S.D. to face South Dakota on Saturday before taking on SDSU in Brookings, S.D. on Sunday.