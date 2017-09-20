Business Leaders Learn to Be Innovative With a Shrinking Available Workforce

Governor's Workforce and HR Conference kicked off in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — The Governor’s Workforce and HR Conference kicked off at the Holiday Inn in Fargo.

Business leaders are learning how they can get the most from a shrinking available workforce.

Topics covered in previous years have led to innovation in the business community and helped attract workers to the area.

“I think Fargo has been innovative in a lot of things with workforce talent and recruitment,” said Wayde Sick from the North Dakota Department of Commerce. “So being in the Fargo area and seeing what Fargo has done to attract talent is obviously a positive for people coming in from other communities.”

The recent influx of people coming to the Fargo area has not kept up with the region’s overall economic growth.

With North Dakota’s two–percent unemployment rate, business leaders believe they need to be more creative with their human resources in order to maximize their productivity.

“Have HR be more strategic. Have HR be business leaders in the company instead just administrative function. Help businesses learn how to succeed, how to develop their people, offer flexibility, and education,” said Amber Unser, President of North Dakota SHRM.

The event includes state and national presenters focusing on creating practical solutions to workplace challenges.

Topics covered by the conference will include employee retention, succession planning and managing labor issues.

“We really try to showcase best practices, so that businesses and industries are aware of those programs and can tap into it and continue to grow their workforce,” said Sick.

The conference is available to businesses in all industries.

The conference is hosted by Governor Doug Burgum, who will speak about his Main Street Initiative on Friday.

The conference runs through the end of the week.