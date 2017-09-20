LIVE: Celebrating Success And Looking Ahead With The F/M/WF Chamber

Chamber Also Preparing To Host Shaquille O'Neal Next Month
Adam Ladwig

 

F/M/WF Chamber President/CEO Craig Whitney Joins Adam Ladwig.

The Chamber hosted its 7th Annual Meeting this week, highlighting success from the past year and looking ahead. Whitney talks about how the Chamber is busier than ever and hoping to continue that momentum.

The Chamber is also hosting Shaquille O’Neal on October 4th for the “Voices of Vision” event. You can find ticket information by clicking this link.

