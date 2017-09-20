“All Lives Splatter” Facebook Post on Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally Brings SD Legislator Under Fire

It was posted after a woman was killed at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

SOUTH DAKOTA — A Republican South Dakota legislator under fire for a Facebook post has apologized for a “lack of judgement.”

Rep. Lynne DiSanto of Box Elder shared a meme September 7 depicting protesters being hit by a vehicle under the caption “All Lives Splatter.”

Keller Williams Realty in Rapid City said it is disassociating itself with DiSanto, who is a realtor.

The House Majority Leader says DiSanto will not lose her position as House majority whip.