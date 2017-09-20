“All Lives Splatter” Facebook Post on Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally Brings SD Legislator Under Fire

It was posted after a woman was killed at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville
TJ Nelson

 

SOUTH DAKOTA — A Republican South Dakota legislator under fire for a Facebook post has apologized for a “lack of judgement.”

Rep. Lynne DiSanto of Box Elder shared a meme September 7 depicting protesters being hit by a vehicle under the caption “All Lives Splatter.”

It was posted after a woman was killed at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Keller Williams Realty in Rapid City said it is disassociating itself with DiSanto, who is a realtor.

The House Majority Leader says DiSanto will not lose her position as House majority whip.

Related Post

Rapid City Police Investigating Third Homicide of ...
Iconic Marquee of Park Theaters in Park Rapids Des...
People Salvage Belongings After Garage Fire
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations to be Installed...

You Might Like

Warrant Scam Hits Grand Forks Area

  GRAND FORKS, ND -- The warrant scam has hit Grand Forks. The sheriff's office has received several calls about people being contacted by an individual claiming to be Lt. Gary Grove. The caller claims there is a warrant out…

Morton County Farmer Accused of Sexual Assault of Teens

FLASHER, ND -- A farmer is charged with sexually assaulting two teen boys in Morton County. James Hopfauf, 50, of rural Flasher, was arrested Monday and charged with felony sexual assault. Charges state the sexual contact started with back rubs.…