NDSU Football Looks to Expand Offense through the Air

The Bison want to give more work to wide receivers

FARGO, N.D. — Two games into the season, North Dakota State has the best rushing offense in the FCS, averaging 436.5 yards per game on the ground.

The Citadel is second with 380 per game.

The Bison consider themselves a run-first team, and their success makes it easy to stick with what they’re good at. But, with a tough Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule looming, there is concern that the passing attack might need to get some attention.

Robert Morris’s good run defense could be a good excuse for NDSU to air it out more.

“They have a good run defense , so it’s something that if we have to lean on the pass game this week more than we have in the past, we’ll do that,” wide receiver RJ Urzendowski said. “I definitely think we’re good enough to do that.”

It’s also an opportunity for NDSU to evaluate more players and see what kind of depth they have.

“Big week for Des [Cain] and Sean Engel especially,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “Those two guys I think have a chance to break out, so to speak. They have to be able to make plays when you have the opportunity.”

The Bison and Colonials kick off in the FargoDome at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.