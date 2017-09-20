Sundog Holds Second Annual Block Party in Support of the United Way

Sundog is a marketing and technology company based in Fargo.

FARGO, ND — People had the chance to enjoy a little grilling and support the United Way in the process.

For $5, people could get some brats, burgers and chips at Sundog Interactive’s second annual block party to support United Way.

The block party is only one part of the seven-day, internal campaign the company does for the charity.

Tomorrow they will host a bartending contest.

“We wanted to do something that lets everybody know that we believe in giving back to our community and that’s something that’s really important to us,” said Tiffaney Holm. “We love the United Way because of all the organizations that fall underneath their umbrella, so this is just a great way for our team to get out in the community on a beautiful day.”

Sundog will count all the money they raised on Friday, but they hope to meet their fundraising goal of $27,000.