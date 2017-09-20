Texas Cyclist Identified in South Fargo Crash

Fargo Police Department Continues to Investigate a Bicyclist Who Was Dragged By a Car For a Block

FARGO, ND — A young man from Texas is in Sanford after he was hit by a car while riding his bike and dragged for a block in south Fargo.

Police say 71-year-old Theodore Kleiman of Fargo was behind the wheel of the car that hit 19-year-old Randy West.

West was riding his bike at the intersection of 17th Avenue and 45th Street South last night around 9:15 when the accident happened.

Police say Kleiman didn’t know he had hit the biker and only pulled over because he thought he was having car trouble.

Fargo firefighters pulled the teen from underneath the car.

He is in stable condition.

“You need to recognize whether or not pedestrians have the right of way as well, so if you’re turning right or left, if the bicyclist or pedestrian has the walk symbol, you have to yield to them until they have cleared that intersection and then you can proceed to take that left or that right,” said Fargo Police Officer Jessica Schindeldecker.

The accident is still under investigation.

Police have not said if the driver of the car will be cited.