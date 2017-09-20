Moorhead Police: Tom Bearson Homicide Case Remains Active

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Today marks three years since NDSU student Tom Bearson went missing after leaving a party south of campus.

Although three years have passed, the Moorhead Police Department said the investigation is active.

Bearson, who was from Sartell and who was 18-years-old at the time of his death, was found in the parking lot of an RV dealer in Moorhead’s industrial park, just three days after he went missing.

Police said the case continues to grow and they have learned a lot of information over the years.

The main investigators still meet weekly and the team meets periodically.

That team includes police from Fargo and NDSU, the Minnesota BCA, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the FBI.

“By sorting through many theories, they’ve been able to get closer into the ideas of what’s fact and what isn’t in this investigation,” said Lt. Tory Jacobson of the Moorhead Police Department. “We’re hopeful that we’ll ultimately have the answers that we’re looking for, but we’re unable to put a timetable on it.”

Moorhead Police Department said they have not released much information on their findings to the public to make sure the investigation doesn’t get compromised.

However, they continue to keep in contact with Bearson’s family, providing them limited information and reassuring them that they are continuing to investigate.