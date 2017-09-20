UND Volleyball Slated for Tough Start to Big Sky Play

The Fighting Hawks have six of their first eight conference matches on the road

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It was a historic start to the season for North Dakota volleyball.

The Fighting Hawks are 15-2 after the non-conference slate, with the most wins in Division-I.

“The first four weekends, yeah it was great,” head coach Mark Pryor said. “It’s useless now, and that’s sad, because they’ve played so well.”

Thursday night, UND begins Big Sky play with against Southern Utah.

Six of the first eight conference matches are on the road as the Hawks go try to repeat as Big Sky champions.