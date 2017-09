Warrant Scam Hits Grand Forks Area

If you receive such a call hang up and contact the sheriff's office

GRAND FORKS, ND — The warrant scam has hit Grand Forks.

The sheriff’s office has received several calls about people being contacted by an individual claiming to be Lt. Gary Grove.

The caller claims there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest for skipping jury duty and instructs them to get a money card.

The sheriff’s office says it’s a scam.

If you receive such a call hang up and contact the sheriff’s office.