Davies Soccer, Volleyball Top Fargo North

Boys Soccer shuts out Fargo North 6-0; Volleyball defeats North 3-1

FARGO, ND — It’s a solid night for Davies Athletics. The Eagles boys soccer team shut out Fargo North 6-0.

Meanwhile inside Davies High School, volleyball topped the Spartans 3-1.

The Eagles will head back out onto the field Tuesday when they host West Fargo. Volleyball will play on the road Tuesday at Red River High School.