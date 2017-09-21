Despite Rainfall, Parts of North Dakota Remain in Extreme Drought The northwestern corner of the state is the only area that remains in the two worst categories of drought September 21, 2017 TJ Nelson NORTH DAKOTA — Drought in western North Dakota has eased significantly over the past week. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows a reduction in extreme and exceptional drought from 19 percent to less than 4 percent, due to heavy rains. The northwestern corner of the state is the only area that remains in the two worst categories of drought. Overall, 87 percent of North Dakota is in some stage of drought, down from 93 percent last week. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall Partially Closes Af... Resettlement Plans Put on Hold After Reinstatement... Fargo Woman Arrested After Alleged Stabbing ND Government Employees Willing to Take Voluntary ...