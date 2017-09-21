Despite Rainfall, Parts of North Dakota Remain in Extreme Drought

The northwestern corner of the state is the only area that remains in the two worst categories of drought
TJ Nelson

 

NORTH DAKOTA — Drought in western North Dakota has eased significantly over the past week.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows a reduction in extreme and exceptional drought from 19 percent to less than 4 percent, due to heavy rains.

The northwestern corner of the state is the only area that remains in the two worst categories of drought.

Overall, 87 percent of North Dakota is in some stage of drought, down from 93 percent last week.

Related Post

Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall Partially Closes Af...
Resettlement Plans Put on Hold After Reinstatement...
Fargo Woman Arrested After Alleged Stabbing
ND Government Employees Willing to Take Voluntary ...

You Might Like

LIVE: Gathering for Healing Brings Community Together

FARGO, ND -- Close friends, family and volunteers who helped search efforts are remembering Savanna Greywind at Island Park in Fargo. They're calling it a Gathering for Healing. KVRR's Nick Broadway is there with…