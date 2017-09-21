Early Morning Fargo Trailer Fire

Fargo Firefighters report no injuries.

Fargo, ND — Fargo firefighters knocked down a trailer fire in the early morning hours on Thursday.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m.

The fire was contained to one abandoned trailer just off of 34th Avenue North and Broadway.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming out of the window next to the front door.

Before entering they controlled the fire with water and breaking the windows.

No one lived in the trailer but furniture was left behind.

Seven Fargo Fire units responded.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

