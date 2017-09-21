Fargo Fire Department Investigating After Mobile Home Fire

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning mobile home fire.

Neighbors reported smoke and flames coming from the trailer at 16 West Lynmar Avenue North just before 6 a.m.

Fire crews said the fire appears to have started near the front door.

No one was hurt.

Crews said the mobile home was abandoned.

“There was quite a bit of furniture inside, but it didn’t really look like it was lived in,” said Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson. “Whoever left it last time left a considerable amount of furniture.”

The Fargo Police Department and FM Ambulance assisted in the fire.

Because of the fire and water damage, firefighters say the mobile home is a total loss.