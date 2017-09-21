KISS Members Reunite in Minnesota Simmons posted this picture of the twosome to his Facebook page September 21, 2017 TJ Nelson ST. PAUL, Minn. — Original KISS members Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley have reunited in Minnesota. Simmons posted this picture of the twosome to his Facebook page. They came to St. Paul’s CHS field to play Wednesday night in their first show together in 16 years. The event was a hurricane relief benefit that Simmons helped organize for a Minnesota-based charity. It was their first public appearance together since the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Simmons and Frehley ended their reunion performance with “Rock and Roll All Nite.” FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post ZZ Top Coming to Scheels Arena Minnesota Lawmakers Make Major Decisions on Budget... Red Cross Ready to Help Victims of Hurricane Irma New Streaming Feature for the MN Supreme Court: Le...