LIVE: Fantastic Film Festival Flies Into Fargo Theater

Filmmakers From Around The World Show Off Genre Flicks
Adam Ladwig

 

Fargo Fantastic Film Festival organizer Tony Tilton joins Adam Ladwig as the film fest kicks off its 15th year. The festival features sci-fi, horror, fantasy, adventure, comedy, animation and other styles of films.

More than 400 films were submitted.

Filmmakers from around the world, From Fargo to Japan, will appear at the festival.

Screenings begin Thursday evening and run through Saturday night.

You can find ticket information by clicking here.

LIVE: An Evening With Sean Astin To Help Local Non...

West Fargo Officers Deliver Baby

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - Two West Fargo police officers became midwives Wednesday night. Responding to a medical call at a home around 8:30 p.m., Officers Austin Bagley and Jacob Danielson came to the aid of an expectant mother and took…

Early Morning Fargo Trailer Fire

Fargo, ND -- Fargo firefighters knocked down a trailer fire in the early morning hours on Thursday. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. The fire was contained to one abandoned trailer just off of 34th Avenue North and Broadway.…