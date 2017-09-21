LIVE: Fantastic Film Festival Flies Into Fargo Theater

Filmmakers From Around The World Show Off Genre Flicks

Fargo Fantastic Film Festival organizer Tony Tilton joins Adam Ladwig as the film fest kicks off its 15th year. The festival features sci-fi, horror, fantasy, adventure, comedy, animation and other styles of films.

More than 400 films were submitted.

Filmmakers from around the world, From Fargo to Japan, will appear at the festival.

Screenings begin Thursday evening and run through Saturday night.

You can find ticket information by clicking here.