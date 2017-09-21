Mediation Sessions Continue in Minnesota to Avoid Government Shutdown Governor Dayton says he wants to rework costly tax breaks and other measures but Republicans sued, calling it unconstitutional September 21, 2017 TJ Nelson ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mediation sessions between Gov. Dayton and top Republican lawmakers are underway. The Minnesota Supreme Court directed Dayton and legislative leaders to work out a months-long legal battle over Dayton’s decision to veto the Legislature’s operating budget. He says he wants to rework costly tax breaks and other measures but Republicans sued, calling it unconstitutional. The private mediation sessions are expected to continue through Friday. Both sides are paying their attorneys up to $500 hourly and mediator Rick Solum charges $257 an hour. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post St. Croix River Bridge Opens, Provides Passage fro... Minnesota Lawmakers Focus on Possible Budget Compr... Gov. Dayton Announces Law Enforcement Appreciation... Alexandria Teen, Missing for 29 Days, Describes Es...