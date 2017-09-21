Mediation Sessions Continue in Minnesota to Avoid Government Shutdown

Governor Dayton says he wants to rework costly tax breaks and other measures but Republicans sued, calling it unconstitutional

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mediation sessions between Gov. Dayton and top Republican lawmakers are underway.

The Minnesota Supreme Court directed Dayton and legislative leaders to work out a months-long legal battle over Dayton’s decision to veto the Legislature’s operating budget.

He says he wants to rework costly tax breaks and other measures but Republicans sued, calling it unconstitutional.

The private mediation sessions are expected to continue through Friday.

Both sides are paying their attorneys up to $500 hourly and mediator Rick Solum charges $257 an hour.