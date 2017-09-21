NDSU Football Itching to Get Back on the Field

FARGO, ND — After having last weekend off, NDSU football is itching to get back to a game.

The Bison defense has lived up to expectations so far this season, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards and the fourth-fewest passing yards per game. NDSU credits their defensive success to the team’s confidence.

“The fact that we’ve gotten more bodies in there, more different bodies that you haven’t seen before is a huge confidence booster for our defense overall,” said Dan Marlette, the herd’s junior linebacker. “Not only because we thought we were pretty good to begin with, but now we have more depth, so the confidence level is just rising as we go.”

NDSU will host Robert Morris this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Colonials are averaging 12 points per game in the first three contests.