No Charges Filed in Fight Near NDSU Campus

Smith told police that he confronted a man who he believed was responsible for an earlier domestic assault on a woman he knows
TJ Nelson

FARGO, ND — The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office has decided not to charge a man in a fight with an NDSU student.

Prosecutors say there were conflicting accounts of what happened when Isaiah Smith, a junior from Brainerd, was injured in a park near campus earlier this month.

Smith told police that he confronted a man who he believed was responsible for an earlier domestic assault on a woman he knows.

He was placed in a chokehold and passed out.

Smith suffered a broken jaw and other injuries.

Police interviewed several witnesses as part of the investigation and determined that Smith and others had been drinking prior to the dispute.

If you would like to donate to Smith’s recovery, click here.

The YouCaring crowdfunding site has already raised over $42,000 to help with medical expenses.

Related Post

Minnesota Sunday Liquor Sales Hits Slight Snag
Perham Man Arrested for Alleged Assault on Dilwort...
Comeback Kid: NDSU DT Nate Tanguay Rehabs Torn ACL
New NDSU Student and Retail Complex Breaks Ground

You Might Like

LIVE: Gathering for Healing Brings Community Together

FARGO, ND -- Close friends, family and volunteers who helped search efforts are remembering Savanna Greywind at Island Park in Fargo. They're calling it a Gathering for Healing. KVRR's Nick Broadway is there with…