Two Arrested After High Speed Chase on I-94

Flores fled on a county road kicking-off a 25-mile long pursuit that hit speeds of 100 miles per hour
TJ Nelson

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two people were arrested after a high speed chase that started in Barnesville and ended in Moorhead.

The Minnesota State Patrol attempted to stop 39-year-old Hector Flores of Moorhead on I-94 on a drug related warrant.

Flores fled on a county road kicking-off a 25-mile long pursuit that hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Officers used tire spikes and a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle near the 1st Presbyterian Church in south Moorhead around 8 o’clock last night.

Flores and 32-year-old Kathy Sanchez of Glyndon were both arrested on active warrants.

Flores could face additional charges.

Related Post

Grand Forks Police Need Help Locating Missing Man
“What Have I Done?” Woman Who Fatally ...
Moorhead Police Arrest Tow Company Worker for Assa...
Moorhead Man Allegedly Attacked His Baby With Pepp...

You Might Like

LIVE: Gathering for Healing Brings Community Together

FARGO, ND -- Close friends, family and volunteers who helped search efforts are remembering Savanna Greywind at Island Park in Fargo. They're calling it a Gathering for Healing. KVRR's Nick Broadway is there with…