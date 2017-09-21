Two Arrested After High Speed Chase on I-94

1/2 Hector Flores

2/2 Kathy Sanchez

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two people were arrested after a high speed chase that started in Barnesville and ended in Moorhead.

The Minnesota State Patrol attempted to stop 39-year-old Hector Flores of Moorhead on I-94 on a drug related warrant.

Flores fled on a county road kicking-off a 25-mile long pursuit that hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Officers used tire spikes and a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle near the 1st Presbyterian Church in south Moorhead around 8 o’clock last night.

Flores and 32-year-old Kathy Sanchez of Glyndon were both arrested on active warrants.

Flores could face additional charges.