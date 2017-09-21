West Fargo Officers Deliver Baby

Courtesy: NewsDakota.com

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Two West Fargo police officers became midwives Wednesday night.

Responding to a medical call at a home around 8:30 p.m., Officers Austin Bagley and Jacob Danielson came to the aid of an expectant mother and took charge, delivering a baby girl.

The officers could hear an ambulance siren and were hoping paramedics would arrive in time but the baby didn’t wait.

Sgt. Jason Dura says it’s a rare event for the police department, happening only 3 times that he recalls.

The officers were pretty excited and had quite a story when they returned to the station.

The mother and baby were taken to Sanford Hospital. Both are doing fine.