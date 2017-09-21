West Fargo Officers Deliver Baby

The mother and baby were taken to Sanford Hospital. Both are doing fine.
Joe Radske
Courtesy: NewsDakota.com

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Two West Fargo police officers became midwives Wednesday night.

Responding to a medical call at a home around 8:30 p.m., Officers Austin Bagley and Jacob Danielson came to the aid of an expectant mother and took charge, delivering a baby girl.

The officers could hear an ambulance siren and were hoping paramedics would arrive in time but the baby didn’t wait.

Sgt. Jason Dura says it’s a rare event for the police department, happening only 3 times that he recalls.

The officers were pretty excited and had quite a story when they returned to the station.

The mother and baby were taken to Sanford Hospital. Both are doing fine.

Related Post

Vigil for Savanna Greywind Held on MSUM Campus
The Red River Zoo Welcomes Five Rare Kittens
Fat Tuesday Brings Out King Cakes…But No Bab...
Grand Forks Woman Cited After Fleeing Crash with B...

You Might Like

West Fargo Officers Deliver Baby

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - Two West Fargo police officers became midwives Wednesday night. Responding to a medical call at a home around 8:30 p.m., Officers Austin Bagley and Jacob Danielson came to the aid of an expectant mother and took…

Early Morning Fargo Trailer Fire

Fargo, ND -- Fargo firefighters knocked down a trailer fire in the early morning hours on Thursday. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. The fire was contained to one abandoned trailer just off of 34th Avenue North and Broadway.…