West Fargo Police Asking for Help After Vandalism of Officer’s Vehicle

The vehicle was parked in the 800 block of 3rd Street East
TJ Nelson

 

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo officer’s personal vehicle was shot up late Tuesday night.

The vehicle was parked in the 800 block of 3rd Street East.

Police were called Wednesday and they determined that a gun was fired at the vehicle at least four times causing damage to the rear and front windshield.

It was unoccupied at the time.

The incident is under investigation and police are asking for help to track down a suspect.

Related Post

Moorhead Man Arrested in Child Porn Investigation
Woodley Takes Plea Deal in DAPL Case
Halstad, Ulen Cleaning Up After Strong Storms
Tire Slashing Spree Proves Costly for South Fargo ...

You Might Like

LIVE: Gathering for Healing Brings Community Together

FARGO, ND -- Close friends, family and volunteers who helped search efforts are remembering Savanna Greywind at Island Park in Fargo. They're calling it a Gathering for Healing. KVRR's Nick Broadway is there with…