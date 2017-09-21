West Fargo Police Chief Heith Janke Lays Out Goals for the City

After showing up at West Fest and at block parties throughout the past few weeks, he met with senior citizens at Sheyenne Crossings

WEST FARGO, ND — New West Fargo Police Chief Heith Janke continues to meet the community by hosting Coffee with a Cop.

He spoke about cases he had in past jobs like racially charged violence, corrupt politicians and human trafficking.

In West Fargo, he hopes to protect area children from the dangers of social media, fight the opioid crisis and protect the elderly from scams.

“A lot of times, the public doesn’t see it,” Chief Janke said. “An officer may be at a block party meeting a group of people, may stop at a park to talk to a bunch of kids and build those relationships. It’s a daily occurrence.”

At his swearing in on July 17th, one of his promises was getting to know the people who live in West Fargo on a personal level.