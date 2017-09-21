West Fargo Police Department Hosts Drug Take Back Day

Their first event collected more than 200 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs

WEST FARGO, ND — The West Fargo Police Department is helping get rid of expired, unwanted and unused medications.

They took part in a drug take back event.

They are in conjunction with Fargo Cass Public Health as part of a grant they received from the Department of Human Services.

At the end of the day, all of the drugs collected are destroyed.

“Especially with the opioid crisis right now, it’s really important to lock your medications, monitor your medications and to get rid of them if you don’t need them,” said Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator, Robyn Litke Sall. “We do find that a lot of people who develop an opioid addiction started out with prescription drugs.”

If you missed the take back drug event, you can drop off any unwanted prescriptions at the West Fargo Police Department any day.