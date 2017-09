Coach of the Week: Fargo South’s Tyler Kosel

The Bruins are 4-1 on the season after Friday's loss to Bismarck

FARGO, N.D. — In his first season as the football coach for Fargo South, Tyler Kosel is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Kosel and the Bruins started the year 4-0 before losing to Bismarck on Friday night.

South is going for its first state title since 2013.