Heitkamp Gets Community Input on Tax Reform Plan

She went to Fargo first and later went to Grand Forks

FARGO, ND — Small businesses make up 96 percent of North Dakota’s employers that impact the state’s economy.

U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp met with small business leaders to hear about their concerns and challenges they face every day because of the current tax system.

She said she wants to find ways to improve their businesses and help them to continue hiring North Dakota employees.

Heitkamp said she intends to do so with a new tax code system.

“My goal is to get as many details to you guys as possible as this process moves forward so you guys can analyze the impacts and be able to provide that input back,” Heitkamp said.

Heitkamp headed to Grand Forks after her visit in Fargo to listen to their suggestions on tax reform.