KVRR Roundtable: Bison Defense Ready to Stifle Robert Morris

No. 2 Bison set to host Robert Morris on Saturday.

FARGO, N.D. — No. 2 ranked NDSU football is set to host Robert Morris on Saturday at the FargoDome. The KVRR sports team analyzes the upcoming match up.

NDSU is 2-0 on the season following wins over Mississippi Valley State and Eastern Washington.