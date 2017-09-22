Melinda’s Garden: Upcyling

It's a work of art that could also keep the planet, not just your garden, green.

Beauty, they say, is in the eye of the beholder. And if you can look at a patch of dirt and see beauty springing forth from it in the form of a garden, what’s to stop you from turning old, unused objects that would otherwise end up in a landfill into works of garden art that will spruce up your landscaping?

Let Melinda Myers give you a chance to see old objects with new eyes in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.