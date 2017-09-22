Melinda’s Garden: Upcyling

It's a work of art that could also keep the planet, not just your garden, green.
Emily Welker

Beauty, they say, is in the eye of the beholder. And if you can look at a patch of dirt and see beauty springing forth from it in the form of a garden, what’s to stop you from turning old, unused objects that would otherwise end up in a landfill into works of garden art that will spruce up your landscaping?

Let Melinda Myers give you a chance to see old objects with new eyes in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.

